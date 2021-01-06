Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GNTY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $339.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,600 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $144,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and have sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 333.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 86.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

