Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. Analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

