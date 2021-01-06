Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 658 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,165% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

ATCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Get Atlas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 146,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 163,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.