Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,245 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 912% compared to the average daily volume of 123 put options.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,760 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Athenex alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 125,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,908,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Athenex stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Athenex has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.