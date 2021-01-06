MSC Industrial Direct Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 866 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,297% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.