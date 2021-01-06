Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

