Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

NYSE TPC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $665.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

