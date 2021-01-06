Gold Resource Co. (GORO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

