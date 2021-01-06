Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
APF stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.81. The company has a market cap of £233.81 million and a P/E ratio of -18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.44).
About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L)
Featured Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.