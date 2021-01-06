Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

APF stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.81. The company has a market cap of £233.81 million and a P/E ratio of -18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.44).

About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

