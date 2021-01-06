QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Announces GBX 2.20 Dividend

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

QQ stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.26) on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.36.

Get QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 316 ($4.13).

In related news, insider Susan Searle bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £21,868 ($28,570.68). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($28,351.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 14,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,914 in the last quarter.

About QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.