VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded VEREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.21.

VEREIT stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,811,000 after acquiring an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

