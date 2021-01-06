Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.29

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.01. Conifer shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Conifer Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

