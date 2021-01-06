MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.69. MicroVision shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 2,612 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MVIS. BidaskClub upgraded MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.16 million, a P/E ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 3.29.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.