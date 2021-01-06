iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) shares fell 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 719,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 531,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

iCo Therapeutics Inc. Company Profile

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

