Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.43

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.43 and last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 1436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,412 shares of company stock worth $9,451,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 129.6% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $4,808,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 483.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $2,901,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

