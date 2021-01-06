HP (NYSE:HPQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.94

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 29005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in HP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HP by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

