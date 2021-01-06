Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $273.72

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $273.72 and last traded at $272.96, with a volume of 9765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

