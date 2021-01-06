Morgan Stanley Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.81.

FB stock opened at $270.97 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $771.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

