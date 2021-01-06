Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its approved drugs like Krystexxa and Proscysbi. Pipeline and regulatory setbacks also weigh on shares. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Nevertheless, the approval of Tepezza has been a big boost for the company. The company is also increasing its investments in Tepezza to drive additional awareness of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) and support the continued strong demand. Krystexxa also promises growth. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. Horizon is working on label expansion of drugs like Tepezza, Krystexxa, Actimmune, Procysbi and Ravicti. The label expansion of these drugs will further boost sales for the company. Strategic acquisitions have also strengthened the company’s pipeline.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $411,502.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,411 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,215 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after buying an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,867,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,398,000 after buying an additional 526,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

