Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $495.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $411.22.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $494.55 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $516.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,298 shares of company stock worth $32,735,498. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 86,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.