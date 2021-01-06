Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.