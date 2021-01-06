Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce $121.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.10 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $118.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $478.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.87 million to $485.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $506.44 million, with estimates ranging from $488.21 million to $525.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:SRC opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 83,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

