JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $65.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of FROG opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. JFrog has a 52-week low of $57.14 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $254,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

