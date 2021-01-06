Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $149.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.60. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Identiv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

