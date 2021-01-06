Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LESL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

