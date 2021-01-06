Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.