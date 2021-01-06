Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Communications Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ JCS opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Communications Systems has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Communications Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Communications Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

