Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $235.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.20.

HELE opened at $219.26 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $230.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

