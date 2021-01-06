Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $235.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.20.
HELE opened at $219.26 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $230.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
