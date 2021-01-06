PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of PACW opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

