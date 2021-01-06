Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $623.46 Million

Equities analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post sales of $623.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $673.50 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $694.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

