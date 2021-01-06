Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 81.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

