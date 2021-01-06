Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLT. ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

NYSE PLT opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Plantronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Plantronics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

