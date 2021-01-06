Morgan Stanley Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $46.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Truist raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Snap from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,247,131 shares of company stock valued at $83,919,317.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

