Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Service Corporation has outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining on increased funerals performed due to higher pandemic-led deaths, which along with solid cost management aided its third-quarter 2020 results. Also, the company’s focus on making property developments is noteworthy. During the quarter, earnings and revenues grew year over year and topped estimates. Markedly, with curbs being lifted, Service Corporation has seen unexpected increases in its preneed cemetery sales. However, preneed funeral sales have been soft due to increased social distancing, which is also weighing on core average revenue per service. Apart from this, high corporate general and administrative costs are a concern. While management expects the impact of the pandemic to continue in the fourth quarter, it raised its 2020 earnings view.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCI. ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of SCI opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,317,896.00. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $5,574,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

