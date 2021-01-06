Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the United States wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, it will continue to generate stable cash flows. Its distribution networks, spanning across 30 states, reflect a strong business. Notably, fuel consumption is expected to rise in the coming days as the coronavirus vaccine drives are taking place. Moreover, Sunoco’s focus on reducing costs will give a boost to the bottom line. Notably, the partnership expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be more than $740 million, higher than the previous guidance. Also, the partnership managed to maintain its high cash distribution amid the recent turbulent period. As such, the stock reflects tremendous upside potential from its current levels.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunoco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

SUN stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

