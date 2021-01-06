Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of IART opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

