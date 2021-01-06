Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TGP opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

