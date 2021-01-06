Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CRNX stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 128,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

