Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.56. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Recon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

