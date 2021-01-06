Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.05. Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 571,375 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.17.

Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, creation, development, and management of luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

