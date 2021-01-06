Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.49. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 5,810 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oragenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

