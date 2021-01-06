Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Shares Gap Up to $95.50

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.50, but opened at $112.50. Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) shares last traded at $119.30, with a volume of 1,319,345 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.20. The stock has a market cap of £197.02 million and a PE ratio of -106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider Mark Hine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total value of £8,500 ($11,105.30).

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

