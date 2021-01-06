Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.71. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 254 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

