Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MATX. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

MATX stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.04. Matson has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $162,310.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $336,280.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152 over the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Matson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Matson by 258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

