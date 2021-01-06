Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Tire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.89.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

