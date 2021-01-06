DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

DRRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 447,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

