Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) & (NYSE:PW) Critical Comparison

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and (NYSE:PW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sino Land and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sino Land and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $759.46 million 13.26 $216.58 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

Sino Land beats on 1 of the 1 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

