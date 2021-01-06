Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of UHS opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

