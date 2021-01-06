Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YELP. Wedbush increased their price objective on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

YELP stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $30,378,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,529 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,724 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 477,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,388,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 350,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

