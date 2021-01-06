DA Davidson Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $115.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.50.

AYX opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.19, a PEG ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $4,394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,276,542 shares of company stock valued at $261,183,783. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

